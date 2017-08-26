Golf-Hot-putting Spieth in share of halfway lead at Northern Trust

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth produced another superb putting performance to surge into a tie for the second-round lead at the Northern Trust in Old Westbury, New York on Friday.

Spieth reeled off five consecutive birdies from the 10th hole on his way to a five-under-par 65 at the Glen Oaks Club.

After a bogey at the 15th hole, the British Open champion made amends by sinking a 40-footer for birdie at the 16th and finished the day at six-under 134.

Fellow Americans Dustin Johnson (69) and Rickie Fowler (66) and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (65) are also six-under in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.

Defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is seven strokes behind after a 68. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)