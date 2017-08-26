News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Latest tragic news for girl who suffered electric shock from tap
Girl who suffered electric shock from garden tap dealt another cruel blow

Golf-Hot-putting Spieth in share of halfway lead at Northern Trust

Reuters
Reuters /

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth produced another superb putting performance to surge into a tie for the second-round lead at the Northern Trust in Old Westbury, New York on Friday.

Spieth reeled off five consecutive birdies from the 10th hole on his way to a five-under-par 65 at the Glen Oaks Club.
After a bogey at the 15th hole, the British Open champion made amends by sinking a 40-footer for birdie at the 16th and finished the day at six-under 134.
Fellow Americans Dustin Johnson (69) and Rickie Fowler (66) and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (65) are also six-under in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.
Defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is seven strokes behind after a 68. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Back To Top