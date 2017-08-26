General Motors details Brazil investments

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co <GM.N> on Friday announced 1.9 billion reais ($603 million) of investments in its Joinville factory in southern Brazil and 1.2 billion reais of capital spending in its plant on the outskirts of São Paulo.

Together with a recent announcement in the southern Gravataí plant, the investments make up 4.5 billion reais of a capital spending plan totaling 13 billion reais between 2014 and 2020.

