Mum, teen forced to barricade themselves inside during terrifying armed hold-up

A mother and daughter have been left terrified after a horrific hold-up inside their Queensland store.

The pair were forced to barricade themselves in a back room after a man stormed into the store with a knife.

CCTV footage shows the moment victim Devyani Indra was stacking shelves inside the store when a masked man bursts in.

The hard working mother instantly became a target for the cowardly intruder.

“In that second I think: 'oh my God he's going to grab me',” the mother told 7 News in an interview about the horrifying incident.

Terrified and helpless, Devyani's daughter was watching from the back room.

"I was so scared, I started crying because I thought he grabbed my mum,” she said of the horrific attack.

The brave 17-teen-year-old then instructed her mother to run.

"I saw my mum had a narrow escape,” she said.

"It was that one second that saved her life, she ran in and I told her to come inside and close the door."

The intruder searched for money inside the store while the terrified pair hid inside the locked room.

Shortly after the intruder fled.

Brave Devanyai then emerged, solo and swinging a baseball bat.

"I just wanted to see where he go and I just closed the door so he didn't come back again,” she said.

"She's very brave,” her teen daughter said.

"I'm very proud of mum, very proud,” she said fighting back tears.

"It's not fair, you're putting kids into trauma,” the teen said of the traumatic attack.

The shop is busy and located on an even busier road.

The owners believe the armed man was watching and waiting outside for an opportunity to strike when no customers were around or walking past.

Soniya was planning to study pharmacy, however after the incident she now considering a career as a cop.

"I want to help people in difficult situations,” she said of her career aspirations.

The family are also asking for help to locate the suspect.

"Please stand up and help me because this is not right,” the furious mother said about the incident.