News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Internet baffled by what started wild road rage bust up
WATCH: Wild four-person peak hour road rage brawl - but what sparked it?

Mum, teen forced to barricade themselves inside during terrifying armed hold-up

Yahoo7 News /

A mother and daughter have been left terrified after a horrific hold-up inside their Queensland store.

Puerto Rico to get $18.5 billion to rebuild shattered housing market
1:18

Puerto Rico to get $18.5 billion to rebuild shattered housing market
Senators, Protesters Brace for Facebook Hearing
2:29

Senators, Protesters Brace for Facebook Hearing
0411_0500_nat_royalwedding
1:23

Harry and Meghan's wedding invites
Singing road strikes wrong chord in Dutch village
0:56

Singing road strikes wrong chord in Dutch village
Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
1:28

Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
Royal wedding guest list: Theresa May and Donald Trump are not invited
1:42

Royal wedding guest list: Theresa May and Donald Trump are not invited
Royal wedding: Deaf teenager gets invite after community work
1:45

Royal wedding: Deaf teenager gets invite after community work
Couple pose for wedding photos at train station
1:22

Couple pose for wedding photos at train station
0410_1800_vic_con
2:02

Woman who pretended to have cancer to fleece money jailed
Tornado Hits Taranaki, Damages Houses
0:39

Tornado Hits Taranaki, Damages Houses
Casey Lawhorn's body found in Mississippi following Facebook confession of double homicide
0:51

Casey Lawhorn's body found in Mississippi following Facebook confession of double homicide
Trump confers with military on suspected gas attack in Syria
1:32

Trump confers with military on suspected gas attack in Syria
 

The pair were forced to barricade themselves in a back room after a man stormed into the store with a knife.

CCTV footage shows the moment victim Devyani Indra was stacking shelves inside the store when a masked man bursts in.

The hold-up was fast, however also frightening. Source: 7 News

The hard working mother instantly became a target for the cowardly intruder.

“In that second I think: 'oh my God he's going to grab me',” the mother told 7 News in an interview about the horrifying incident.

Terrified and helpless, Devyani's daughter was watching from the back room.

"I was so scared, I started crying because I thought he grabbed my mum,” she said of the horrific attack.

The brave 17-teen-year-old then instructed her mother to run.

The moment the man bursts through the doors of the store, leaving the mother shocked. Source: 7 News

"I saw my mum had a narrow escape,” she said.

"It was that one second that saved her life, she ran in and I told her to come inside and close the door."

The intruder searched for money inside the store while the terrified pair hid inside the locked room.

Shortly after the intruder fled.

Brave Devanyai then emerged, solo and swinging a baseball bat.

"I just wanted to see where he go and I just closed the door so he didn't come back again,” she said.

"She's very brave,” her teen daughter said.

The brave mother has spoken out about the hold-up. Source: 7 News

The moment the brave mother returns with a baseball bat. Source: 7 News

"I'm very proud of mum, very proud,” she said fighting back tears.

"It's not fair, you're putting kids into trauma,” the teen said of the traumatic attack.

The shop is busy and located on an even busier road.

The owners believe the armed man was watching and waiting outside for an opportunity to strike when no customers were around or walking past.

Soniya was planning to study pharmacy, however after the incident she now considering a career as a cop.

The teen recalls the moment she called for her mother to come and hide. Source: 7 News

"I want to help people in difficult situations,” she said of her career aspirations.

The family are also asking for help to locate the suspect.

"Please stand up and help me because this is not right,” the furious mother said about the incident.

Back To Top