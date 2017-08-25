News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

Bulgarian president says EU's rules on posted workers need balance

Reuters
Reuters /

VARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday that a European Union directive on posted workers should seek a balance between the older and the newer members of the bloc.

Meeting with French President Emannuel Macron, Radev also said that a "comprehensive" approach is needed for the EU's efforts to overcome differences between western and eastern European countries about rules governing how companies in low-wage countries post workers elsewhere.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing in Warsaw by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)

Back To Top