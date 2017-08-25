Boy dies after getting his neck stuck in car window

A toddler has died after he crushed his neck when accidentally winding up a car window.

Boy dies after getting his neck stuck in a car window

Logan Vanderkleed died following a week in a hospital in the US state of Indiana after his head got stuck in the window on Thursday, August 17, his mum Lisa said on a GoFundMe page started by a friend of the family.

According to Fox 59, Logan and his sister Kendra were taking a nap in the car with the air conditioning on while his father was cleaning another vehicle next to them.

But Logan somehow rolled down the window and accidentally rolled it up with an automatic button, getting his head stuck.

He was reportedly not breathing when he was found and without a pulse for a significant amount of time.

The toddler reportedly showed low-amounts of brain activity after he was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children.

Two days after the accident he responded to being moved and his feet being rubbed.

On Wednesday evening, Logan was prepped and entered surgery to preserve his heart valves and the family said he was breathing on his own following surgery, but his condition didn’t improve enough.

Just hours later, among 20 family members and friends praying for him to fight on, Logan died.

“He just wanted his mummy,” Lisa posted.

“Moments after I got him, he took his last breath. At 1.07 am, Logan went to be with the Lord.”

His father, Drew, remembered his little boy as someone who “lighted up the room” wherever he went.

“He loved giving high-fives and giving people hugs,” Mr Vanderkleed told WLFI 18.

“He usually had to say goodbye to everybody if we were at the co-op [or] at McDonald’s he liked to saying ‘bye’ to people.”

According the nurses at Riley Hospital for Children, they had never seen so many get-well cards.

Mrs Vanderkleed said it was hard to let her little boy go.

"As much as I didn't want what happened to happen, God used him in this amazing way," she said.

A fundraiser to provide support for Logan’s family has raised more than $20,000.