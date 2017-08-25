News

China to stagger raw materials transport in winter on pollution campaign

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged local authorities in 28 northern cities to make plans to stagger raw materials transportation some sectors in a bid to reduce pollution during winter, in a document published by the Environmental Protection ministry on Thursday.

** Raw materials affected are steel, coke, non-ferrous, power and chemical sectors.
** Firms are asked to run with at least 80 percent of their trucks with national IV or above emission standard during winter season.
** Trucks will be banned to enter ports in Bohai Rim region during severe polluted days.
** Local authorities are asked to monitor the transportation through Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system in firms.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

