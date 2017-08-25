News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wheelchair-bound man's desperate plea for a job
'Don't want to be on the dole': Wheelchair-bound man's roadside appeal for work

Chinese national arrested in Los Angeles on U.S. hacking charge

Reuters
Reuters /

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Chinese national traveling in Los Angeles was arrested on charges he was part of a hacking conspiracy related to the theft of security clearance records on millions of American government employees, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

Yu Pingan was arrested Aug. 21 at Los Angeles International Airport after a federal criminal complaint accused him of conspiring with others wielding malicious software known as Sakula, a Justice Department spokesman said. The software was previously identified as being used in breaches at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.



(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Back To Top