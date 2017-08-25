News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in latest tragedy
Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in devastating health setback

Eight people missing after mud landslide swamps Swiss village

Yahoo7 News /

Eight people are missing after a landslide forced the evacuation of a village in the Swiss Alps, according to police.

Japan & China say trade war will harm world economy
1:29

Japan & China say trade war will harm world economy
Driver leads cops to his house in car chase
3:53

Driver leads cops to his house in car chase
California Highway Patrol Hoist Hiker to Safety After 30-Foot Fall in Kyburz
1:02

California Highway Patrol Hoist Hiker to Safety After 30-Foot Fall in Kyburz
Unlikely friendship between a dog and guinea pigs
1:06

Unlikely friendship between a dog and guinea pigs
Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
1:29

Royal wedding countdown: The plan so far for Harry and Meghan
0416_1800_vic_puppy
0:17

Puppy stolen on Mornington Peninsula
0416_1800_qld_prince
1:22

Prince Edward visits Queensland school
Flooding Blocks Roads on Kauai
0:47

Flooding Blocks Roads on Kauai
Tornado Grounds Flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
0:51

Tornado Grounds Flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
4:02

Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
0415_1800_wa_heli
0:27

Rescue helicopter makes emergency landing
0415_1800_wa_missing
0:53

Missing clothes, bible spark police hunt
 

Video shows the abandoned village of Bondo, Switzerland, near the Italian border covered in mud.

A bridge’s railings sit bent, rusted and torn apart as rocks, mud and dirty water pass through.

Eight people are still missing. Source: 7 News

An estimated four cubic metres of mud, rocks and dirt have gone through Bondo. Source: 7 News

According to the Guardian, the landslide on Wednesday sent an estimated four cubic metres of mud, rocks and dirt through the village with 100 people evacuated and some airlifted.

The Graubünden cantonal police said eight people are missing.

They are German, Austrian and Swiss citizens.

A police spokeswoman said another group of five to six people were reported missing after going on a hike in the nearby Val Bregaglia valley, but were later located in Italy.

Police lieutenant Andrea Mittner said the landslide’s force registered a magnitude of three on the Richter scale, equivalent to a small earthquake.

Local police said the landslide's force felt like a small earthquake. Source: 7 News

“You can imagine just what a mass had to come down to cause an earthquake scenario,” he said.

The debris also destroyed 12 farm buildings, including barns and stables.

Bondo had a landslide in 2012, which saw the installation of an automated warning system.

The warning system registered movement on the Piz Cengalo mountain and automatically closed off roads in the village.

About 200 villagers will have to wait until Friday (local time) to return home. Source: 7 News

About 200 villagers have been told they will not be able to return home before 10am Friday (local time).

Authorities have not ruled out further landslides.

Authorities have not ruled out more landslides. Source: 7 News

Back To Top