Eight people missing after mud landslide swamps Swiss village

Eight people are missing after a landslide forced the evacuation of a village in the Swiss Alps, according to police.

Video shows the abandoned village of Bondo, Switzerland, near the Italian border covered in mud.

A bridge’s railings sit bent, rusted and torn apart as rocks, mud and dirty water pass through.

According to the Guardian, the landslide on Wednesday sent an estimated four cubic metres of mud, rocks and dirt through the village with 100 people evacuated and some airlifted.

The Graubünden cantonal police said eight people are missing.

They are German, Austrian and Swiss citizens.

A police spokeswoman said another group of five to six people were reported missing after going on a hike in the nearby Val Bregaglia valley, but were later located in Italy.

Police lieutenant Andrea Mittner said the landslide’s force registered a magnitude of three on the Richter scale, equivalent to a small earthquake.

“You can imagine just what a mass had to come down to cause an earthquake scenario,” he said.

The debris also destroyed 12 farm buildings, including barns and stables.

Bondo had a landslide in 2012, which saw the installation of an automated warning system.

The warning system registered movement on the Piz Cengalo mountain and automatically closed off roads in the village.

About 200 villagers have been told they will not be able to return home before 10am Friday (local time).

Authorities have not ruled out further landslides.