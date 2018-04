WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp <LMT.N>, was awarded a $547.9 million modification to an existing contract for 7,358 Hellfire II tactical missiles, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Lockheed wins $548 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)