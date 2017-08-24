McDonald's 50-year-old Big Mac 'secret sauce' recipe revealed

McDonald’s “secret” Big Mac sauce recipe may have finally been revealed.

An alleged authentic list of 33 ingredients has been shared on Pinterest, but McDonald’s is yet to bite and confirm it’s real.

“Secret ingredients”:

Soybean Oil, Pickle Relish, Diced Pickles, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Spice Extractives, Polysorbate 80), Distilled Vinegar, Water, Egg Yolks, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Onion Powder, Mustard Seed, Salt, Spices, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Mustard Bran, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn, Soy and Wheat), Caramel Colour, Extractives of Paprika, Soy Lecithin, Turmeric (Colour), Calcium Disodium EDTA (Protect Flavour).

The list includes sugar, mustard seed and high fructose corn syrup.

The Big Mac was created by Jim Delligatti, who was operating several restaurants in the Pittsburgh, USA at the time, in 1967.

It originally sold for US45c, and became popular by an advertising campaign in the ‘70s listing the Big Mac’s ingredients: “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions – on a sesame seed bun.

The original recipe was tweaked until it was changed completely between 1991 and 2004.

About 4,000 bottles of the sauce were sold in Australia at the start of 2017 with some still selling for up to A$100.