Mystery over death of man at UK woodland sex festival

Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was discovered at a sex festival.

Police are investigating the man’s death at a woodland S&M sex festival in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England over the weekend.

Emergency services descended on the site of Flamefest but the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as unexplained.

A woman also received medical treatment before being rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

Around 250 people paid up to £600 to attend the weekend-long festival and organisers had to draft in extra security to stop gatecrashers.

The event, that describes itself as a “kink rave festival”, caused uproar in the posh Kent town after it was announced, offering an “adult play area” staffed by a dominatrix and a variety of kinky workshops.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Kent Police is making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Tunbridge Wells.

“Officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 6.14am on Tuesday August 22 to a medical incident at a campsite in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells,” he said.

“Patrols and ambulance crews went to the scene where a man was pronounced dead.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.”

The spokesman confirmed an unconscious woman had received medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that the Trust was called to a field off Powder Mill Lane, Southborough, at 6am following reports of two people found unconscious.

“We have a number of resources at the scene including specialists critical care paramedics, Hazardous Area Response Team and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service,” she said.

“At this stage we have no further information.”