Guide's video slamming tourists' 'illegal' actions divides the internet

A group of tourists have been shamed in a video online after they ignored danger warning signs when they visited Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Online commenters have been divided over the video - with some saying the Thai tourists have no excuse, while others slam the person filming for not helping them to safety.

The Thai tourists were caught walking through a "fragile thermal area" of the park where a hot spring was, despite the danger warning sign.

The tour guide who filmed the video is heard saying "what the hell? Hey! Get out of there".

A few minutes later a lady is seen walking back to the sign laughing while the man is filming.

He says: "Get out of there. You don't do that!"

She responds: "Why? I'm Thai."

He says: "It's illegall, I'm turning this in."

The woman drew criticism online after the clip was posted on July 27.

“Just because your (sic) from another country doesn't mean you ignorant to your surroundings,” one person wrote.

“There are signs everywhere. Everyone is handed material upon entering with signs in multiple languages," someone else wrote.

“People have been boiled alive and literally dissolved completely in those pools. Why are people acting like this guy is an a******. He made them follow park rules and could have saved a life or two," someone else wrote.

Other people added that not only is there a safety aspect, it can also possibly be "damaging to the ecosystem".

Some people sided with the tourists and said the guide "lacked empathy" for them.

“It may have been helpful if you told them the reasons why they are not supposed to be there, instead of just being a d*** and shouting, ‘get out of there!’” one person wrote.

“People make mistakes especially in unfamiliar territory. Go over to them and educate. Instead you have to embarrass them online,” one commenter said.

The woman said that if she wasn't meant to be in the area, they would have put a bigger warning sign.

Speaking via telephone to Thai Channel 3, a woman from the video said she was unaware the area they were in was dangerous because the sign was very small.

She maintained that she hadn't broken any rules.

“Had I broken a rule, I would have been given a warning from park officials," she said.

The video shows a large amount of tourists standing beyond the point of the "danger" sign that is placed on a log on the ground.

It doesn't appear that the tourists speak English very well.

A US man who says he was leading a group of guests on a tour in the area was the one that filmed and posted the video to warn other tourists.

It has since gone viral, amassing almost 400,000 views and 1000 comments.

“Even though I received threats from the Asian group regarding this video, I am posting for education and hopefully some good comes from it,” he wrote.

“I am thankful that no-one got hurt, burned, or fell through.”