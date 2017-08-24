France's Macron sees progress on posted workers' issue, sees agreement in October

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday there had been progress with the leaders of Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia on finding a solution to the issue of posted workers in the European Union.

"Our talks mark a real step forward, real progress toward a compromise in October and I'm glad about that," Macron told reporters after a leaders' summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

The European Union is trying to overcome differences between western and eastern European countries about the practice that allows firms in low-wage countries to post workers elsewhere. It is trying to reach a deal between the EU members in October.



