'One big drug trip': Police reveal truth behind woman naked and lost 25 days in forest

A woman that survived 25 days in dense forest, naked and alone, could have been high on drugs, police believe.

Student radiographer Lisa Theris left investigators baffled at how she possibly survived the ordeal but they now believe she could have been suffering from hallucinations brought on by taking methamphetamine, the Daily Mail reports.

M Theris allegedly took drugs with two men Randall Wade Oswald, 36, and Manley Green Davis, 31, who she was last seen with.

They were well known to law enforcement because of previous arrests for petty crime and drugs.

One of the men told investigators the pair thought she was dead and that they had started accusing each other of killing her.

He said the other man had shot Theris in the head and thrown her body in a creek.

Theris finally emerged from the 2,000-acre woodland in Alabama that she had spent the past 25 days in, covered in mud and insect bites.

She has since done a number of TV interviews telling her tale of how she lived off berries and wild mushrooms, and drinking water from muddy puddles and creeks.

However, she was never more than 1.6km away from the nearest road.

While she suffers from bipolar disorder and is legally blind due to a chronic eye condition, police believe it was methamphetamine that lead to her lengthy stay in the forrest.

In that time, there were no confirmed sightings of Theris, and just two days before she came out of the forrest, police had ended their search.

She is now safe with her family.

It's been revealed that her family and friends were already concerned that she had fallen in with a bad crowd.

Her former boyfriend, Duston Reed, whom she was living with before they split in February, told the Daily Mail he doesn't think she took the break-up well.

"I didn't have a job at that time and I wasn't able to look after her financially,' Reed said.

"I think she took the split pretty bad. We stayed real close, we talked about getting back together. But I did have concerns though that she was staying out late, mixing with the wrong people."

On June 8 when she attended a court hearing she was thrown out for disorderly conduct.

She was arrested and booked after she continued to cause scene outside and was later released on bail.

"She got out of line, that's my understanding," Circuit Clerk James Counts said.

"She told deputies she didn't have to do what she was told so they arrested her."

The breakthrough in her disappearance case came when the men she was last seen with were linked to a case of theft at a remote woodland hunting lodge on July 19.

More than $40,000 worth of property, including ATVs and trailers had been loaded onto a truck which was caught on security camera as it drove in and out.

However, the case was blown wide open again when they gave differing accounts of what happened.

"We did a lot of ghost-hunting," Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said.

"They were so geeked out that they started blaming each other for a murder that didn't happen.

"They were as relieved as we were when she walked out of those woods. They were thinking they killed her."

Davis and Oswald are currently in jail charged with first degree theft of property and third degree burglary.

Sheriff Rodgers has not ruled out charging Theris.

Theris told investigators she was without a phone because it broke, she had taken her red shirt off because she was afraid people would come after her, and that she can't remember much else before she woke up hours or even days later.

Her older sister Elizabeth said she was too feverish to take part in an interview.

"It's upsetting to her that she can't remember what happened," she said.

"She told me she screamed for help. The bottom of her feet are all cut up. She crawled on her hands and knees. She made a walking stick out of a branch."