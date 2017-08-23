MUNICH/HAMBURG (Reuters) - The management of Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> Audi <NSUG.DE> unit will be reshuffled by the start of the IAA car show in mid-September, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that four of the board's seven members would be replaced.

Audi board reshuffle to happen by mid-September: sources

Chief Executive Rupert Stadler will remain in office unless new evidence emerges that would indicate he knew about diesel emission cheating at the carmaker, the people said.

"He still enjoys the confidence of the Porsche and Piech families," one of the people said, referring to the clan that controls Volkswagen. "Something significant would have to pop up to change that."

Audi and Volkswagen both declined to comment.

