SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA soared on Tuesday after the government proposed privatizing the power utility, fueling expectations of lower debt and increased efficiency.

Common shares in Eletrobras <ELET3.SA>, as the company is known, shot up over 30 percent in early trading, their biggest daily gain since 1999. Preferred shares <ELET6.SA> rose as much as 23 percent before paring gains to 18 percent.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski)