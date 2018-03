SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said a number of parties are interested in acquiring the company's U.S. shale business.

Mackenzie earlier on Tuesday said the division was no longer a core asset for the diversified mining house and that options were being explored for divestment.

He declined to name a price the company wanted.



(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)