FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German photonics group Jenoptik has bought U.S. process automation firm Five Lakes, a car industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Jenoptik said it would merge the company with its laser-machine business, enabling it to develop from a machine supplier to an integrated specialist for metal and plastic processing.





