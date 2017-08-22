Taliban condemn Trump's decision on Afghanistan war, vow 'jihad' will go on

KABUL (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban condemned on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he will keep American troops in Afghanistan with no set timetable for withdrawal.

"Instead of continuing of war in Afghanistan, Americans should have thought about withdrawing their soldiers from Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement issued hours after Trump's televised speech on U.S. policy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Mujahid said "as long as there is even one American solder in our country", the Islamist insurgents would "continue our jihad".



(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait)