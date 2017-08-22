Parents horrified after seeing Snapchat image of toddler taped to chair at daycare

A couple are demanding a US daycare be shut down immediately after they were sent a photo of their young daughter duct-taped to a chair.

Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans had no idea what their daughter had endured until they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in Missouri.

That’s when they were shown a photo of their four-year-old daughter taped to the chair at Little Learners of Florissant.

A furious Ms Brooks said one of her daughter’s teachers had shared the image on her personal Snapchat.

“Received a call from a hotline and they sent me this pic of my baby. This incident supposedly happened in March and the daycare still fail to inform us of the situation,” she said in a damning Facebook post.

“Also failed to document a incident of a rock being lodged in my baby ear that almost damaged her eardrum.”

The daycare is yet to respond to the family or any of the allegations made against them.

“I won't be happy until that daycare is shut down, for one, and whoever did this to my child, whoever it is, either – it's not an either – she needs to be in jail,” Mr Evans told KFVS.

“I’m looking at a picture of my daughter duct taped to a chair, and her facial expression, I can just imagine how she felt.”

