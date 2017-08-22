Customer catches out Coles quietly hiking up the price of a household staple

Coles have been caught failing in their “down down, prices are down” pledge after a frustrated customer noticed a 22 per cent hike to its own-brand butter.

Julie-Anne French called out the supermarket giant after she notice Coles’ 500g butter had increased from $3.60 to $4.40 in a week.

“Can you please tell me why the price of butter has gone up up, the price is up?,” she wrote on their Facebook page.

"These receipts are one week apart."

While Coles said they were “committed to reducing the average cost of customers shopping baskets”, they said they had no choice but to hike up their butter product.

“Due to changing world commodity prices and a significant cost increase from our supplier, we have increased prices for Coles Brand Butter and Butter blends to reflect the higher cost,” they responded to Ms French.

Global butter prices have soared by more than 50 per cent in the past year, with experts blaming the increase on high international demand and a slump in milk production.

