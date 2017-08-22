News

Customer catches out Coles quietly hiking up the price of a household staple

Yahoo7 News

Coles have been caught failing in their “down down, prices are down” pledge after a frustrated customer noticed a 22 per cent hike to its own-brand butter.

Julie-Anne French called out the supermarket giant after she notice Coles’ 500g butter had increased from $3.60 to $4.40 in a week.

“Can you please tell me why the price of butter has gone up up, the price is up?,” she wrote on their Facebook page.

"These receipts are one week apart."

Julie-Anne French didn't hesitate in calling out Coles on the unpleasant price hike. Source: Facebook

Coles has been slammed for raising the price of their own brand butter by 22 per cent. Source: Stock Image

While Coles said they were “committed to reducing the average cost of customers shopping baskets”, they said they had no choice but to hike up their butter product.

“Due to changing world commodity prices and a significant cost increase from our supplier, we have increased prices for Coles Brand Butter and Butter blends to reflect the higher cost,” they responded to Ms French.

Global butter prices have soared by more than 50 per cent in the past year, with experts blaming the increase on high international demand and a slump in milk production.

Coles said the hike was the result of changing world commodity prices. Source: Facebook

Earlier today, their supermarket rivals, Woolworths, warned customers to be on the lookout for an email scam [https://au.news.yahoo.com/a/36798395/woolworths-warns-of-2000-gift-card-email-scam/|offering gift cards worth up to $2000.|]

The scammers are taking advantage of a processing error by payments provider Cuscal, which saw a number of Woolworths costumers charged twice for purchases made nearly six months ago.

It claims customers have a "victory" and apologises for overcharging them.

Woolworths has referred the scam email (right) to the ACCC. Source: AAP/ Facebook

“You may have been overcharged by Woolworths,” the email reads. “And we are very sorry for that.”

“As a part of the settlement we are offering you and 52 other Woolworths regulars a Gift Card worth $2000 to use on tons of great discounts at Woolworths."


