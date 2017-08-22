Navy to conduct broader probe of operations after U.S. warship collision: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Monday there would be a wider investigation into U.S. naval operations after a American warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore, leaving 10 sailors missing in the second accident involving a U.S. warship in two months.

"The chief of naval operations' broader inquiry will look at all related accidents at sea, that sort of thing. He is going to look at all factors, not just the immediate ones," Mattis told reporters in Amman, Jordan.

The accident early Monday followed one in June, when the USS Fitzgerald guided missile destroyer collided with a freighter in Japanese waters, killing seven sailors.



