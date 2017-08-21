News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Tinder stabbing victim 'won't be silenced' but still checks her wardrobe for attackers

Yahoo7 /

A NSW doctor who survived an attempted murder at the hands of an ex-boyfriend says she won't be silenced when it comes to domestic violence and wants to use her voice to help others.

0326_1800_wa_granddad
1:32

Grandfather's incredible escape from boat explosion
DACA deadline arrives with diminished urgency
1:11

DACA deadline arrives with diminished urgency
0305_tde_ashlee
2:16

How to get into an Oscars afterparty
0305_tde_mullany
4:10

Why the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty is the hottest ticket in town
Red weather warnings for England, Wales and Scotland
0:40

Red weather warnings for England, Wales and Scotland
Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
1:31

Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
Victims React To Priest’s Release From Prison
1:49

Victims React To Priest’s Release From Prison

New spy row erupts in Asia
American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill
4:35

American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill
White House defends Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort meeting with Russian lawyer
2:15

White House defends Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort meeting with Russian lawyer
0516_1800_SYD-Cassie
1:22

Cassandra Sainsbury welcomes first visitors
0518_1800_SYD-HawaiiStripSearch
1:50

Young Aussie strip-searched on Hawaii trip
 

Angela Jay spoke at a charity event on the weekend, telling the crowd she's "forever grateful to the heroes" that helped save her life.

The 29-year-old was stabbed multiple times and doused in petrol by an ex-boyfriend she met on Tinder after he broke into her Port Macquarie home in November 2016.

Victim Angela Jay says she won't be silenced. Source: 7News

Paul Lambert jumped out of Dr Jay’s walk-in wardrobe, stabbed her repeatedly with a large knife and pored petrol all over her.

Police later shot 36-year-old Lambert dead.

Dr Jay spoke at the event on the weekend and said victims of domestic violence need to stand up and fight.

"We need to fight for a better future, and the only way this can be achieved is together, " she said.

"I for one am so privileged to still have a voice, and I will never let it be silenced."

Angela Jay met her attacker Paul Dennis Lambert on dating app Tinder two months before the incident. Photo: Facebook

Dr Jay told The Daily Telegraph that while her symptoms from her ordeal are improving, she is still "checking cupboards and under the beds".

“For a while I was afraid to live alone, or with strangers, but I’m trying hard to draw a line under what happened," she said.

Police have previously said they believe Lambert wanted to rape and kill Dr Jay after he became enraged when she ended their six-week relationship.

Paul Lambert was shot dead by police. Source: 7News

Ms Jay said she has come up with coping mechanisms to help her recover from the ordeal including putting lavender oil on her skin to help mask the smell of petrol when filling up her car.

"It’s a long road but I’m focusing on my career and on me personally. It’s too early to date, it’s still too fresh," she said.

Dr Jay helped raise $17,500 at a White Ribbon charity ball on Saturday where she was a guest speaker.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, call 1800 RESPECT.

Back To Top