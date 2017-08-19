Spanish government maintains security alert level, says no attack imminent

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will maintain its security alert level at 4, one notch below the maximum level which would signal an attack was imminent, after two deadly attacks in the northeastern region of Catalonia this week, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said.

Zoido added that the government would reinforce security in crowded areas and tourist hotspots, after a van mowed down people in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people including many foreign visitors.

Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police shot five suspects dead.

"We are going to redirect our efforts and will adapt these to every place or area that needs special protection," Zoido told a news conference.

Zoido also said Spanish authorities considered the cell behind the attacks had been fully dismantled.



(Reporting by Sarah White and Rodrigo de Miguel, Editing by Julien Toyer)