South African minister resigns amid assault probe

Reuters
Reuters /

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African deputy minister who is charged with allegedly assaulting a woman in a nightclub has resigned, the president's office said on Saturday.

Footage apparently showing deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana assaulting a woman earlier this month sparked outrage from civil society and opposition parties and prompted Manana to offer a public apology.
"President Jacob Zuma has received and accepted the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Mduduzi Manana," the presidency said in a statement.
Manana, who made his first appearance in court last week on a charge of assaulting Mandisa Duma, had been released on 5,000 rand ($380) bail.
"I have decided - on my own, to step down," Manana said, adding that he is seeking professional help and will now focus on the pending legal proceedings.
($1 = 13.1464 rand)

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

