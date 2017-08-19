News

Hezbollah says begun assault on IS Lebanon border pocket from Syria

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group on Saturday started a joint military operation with the Syrian army against an Islamic State pocket on Syria's border with Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station reported.

The Hezbollah and Syrian army assault is taking place inside Syria. The Lebanese army also announced early on Saturday that it has begun an attack on Islamic State inside Lebanese territory.
The Lebanese army has said it is not coordinating with the Syrian army in its military operations.


(Reporting By Angus McDowall)

