BRASILIA (Reuters) - The full members of South American trade bloc Mercosur on Friday condemned Venezuela's new legislative superbody for trying to usurp the National Assembly's responsibilities, according to a statement released by Brazil's Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Mercosur founding members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will not recognize any measures taken by Venezuela's new constituent assembly.



