News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

130 people injured in Catalonia attacks: emergency services

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 on Friday, an emergency services spokesman said.

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.
Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.

(Reporting by Alba Asenjo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Back To Top