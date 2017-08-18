130 people injured in Catalonia attacks: emergency services

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 on Friday, an emergency services spokesman said.

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.



