US couple lure teenage babysitter into drug-taking, forced prostitution

An American couple lured a 17-year-old girl to a motel then forced her into prostitution, making her have paid sex with five men a day.

New Jersey couple Christopher White, 19, and Adria Regn, 28, are accused of holding the girl for 10 days last October, after initially asking her to babysit Regn's two young children.

Instead they allegedly gave her methamphetamine and marijuana and told her they needed her to become an escort to make money so Regn's children would not end up on the street.

The teenager was forced to have sex with several men each day and was threatened with violence if she tried to escape.

The girl eventually managed to get away while the couple were sleeping.

On Monday a grand jury charged White and Regn with multiple offences including conspiracy, human trafficking, promoting the prostitution of a minor and child pornography.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino called the case "especially heartbreaking" in a statement on Tuesday.

The couple has been detained at the Burlington County jail since their arrest in May.