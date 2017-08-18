South African rights group denounces Grace Mugabe immunity plans

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African rights group Afriforum, which is advising a 20-year-old model who has accused Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe of assault, denounced as a "disgrace" on Friday reported plans by Pretoria to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

A government source told Reuters Pretoria was going to let Mugabe leave the country and return to Harare in the interests of avoiding a diplomatic rift.

"The government has two responsibilities: one, to protect its own citizens and two, to act according to the law. And the granting of diplomatic immunity would transgress the law," Afriforum chief executive Kallie Kriel told Reuters.



