BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday that he thought 13 German citizens were among those injured when a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona on Thursday.

Martin Schaefer told reporters that some of the Germans had been injured very seriously. He said he could neither confirm nor rule out at this point that Germans were among the dead.





(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)