No links at present between Barcelona attack suspects and France: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - No links have been found connecting those suspected of carrying out Thursday's attack in Barcelona to France, said French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

"For the time being, we have put the list of those involved through our database. We have not, for the time being, identified that any of the individuals might have been in France, but further confirmations will be necessary," he said.

Thirteen people were killed after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona.



(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Andrew Roche)