Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 17) - Stonewall Jackson, fake news, Lindsay Graham

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... [0619 EDT]

- ...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! [0624 EDT]

- The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame![0632 EDT]

-Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic![0656 EDT]

- Many meetings today in Bedminster including with Secretary Linda M and Small Business. Job numbers are looking great! [0859 EDT]

- Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....[0907 EDT]

- ...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... [0915 EDT]

- ...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! [0921 EDT]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

