Japan says to boost defense posture, provide $500 million for maritime defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Thursday Japan would strengthen its defense posture in response to the North Korean threat and provide $500 million to help boost maritime security in East Asia, where China has been pursuing extensive maritime claims.

Kono made the comments at a joint news conference after talks in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.



