NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone east of Lesser Antilles

(Reuters) - A low pressure system about 550 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

A tropical depression could form later on Thursday as the system moves westward, the NHC said, adding, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to spread across portions of the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday.

Meanwhile, another area of low pressure located midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has 50 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next two days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.



(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)