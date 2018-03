BEIJING (Reuters) - Dialing back military exercises is not currently on the negotiating table with North Korea, Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.

Dunford told reporters in Beijing a peaceful option is the preferred solution to the North Korea situation but nobody thinks economic pressure alone can result in denuclearization.



