Wheelchair-bound man's desperate plea for a job
Top U.S. general says 'unambiguously' no place for bigotry in U.S. Military

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday there was absolutely and unambiguously no place for bigotry in the United States military.

Dunford made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Beijing, where he was asked to denounce racial intolerance in the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump has come under bipartisan pressure for remarks that blamed violence in Virginia city at the weekend not only on white nationalists but also on the anti-racism activists who opposed them.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait)

