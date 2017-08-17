News

Male resident dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York

Baby joy for chef Matt Golinski six years after fire killed wife, children

Yahoo7 News /

A TV chef who tragically lost his wife and three young children in a Boxing Day house fire six years ago has welcomed a new daughter into the world.

Matt Golinski suffered critical burns to much of his body in the 2011 fire that claimed the life of his wife Rachael and three daughters Sage, Willow and Starlia.

During a gruelling rehabilitation process, Matt met Sunshine Coast fitness trainer Erin Yarwood and struck up a friendship that turned into something more.

He proposed on top of Pomona's Mount Cooroora earlier this year but admitted they were in no rush to set a date.

The TV chef sufferd critical burns to much of his body following a house fire on Boxing Day 2011. Source: Facebook

“A lot of people search their whole lives for love,” Mr Golinski said in July.

“I have been lucky enough to have two great loves. To love two wonderful, kind women.”

On Thursday, Golinski’s jubilant father, Keith, called the ABC to pass on the good news that the pair had now brought a little girl into the world.

During a gruelling rehabilitation process, Matt met Sunshine Coast fitness trainer Erin Yarwood and struck up a friendship that turned into something more. Source: Facebook

“People deserve to share some of the joy as well,” Keith Golinski said.

"Matt and Erin thank everyone for their support and well wishes and ask for privacy as they get to know their little bundle of pure joy," the proud parents issued in a statement.

The baby is yet to be named.

