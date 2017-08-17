U.N. chief offers help to broker North Korea talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it was time to "dial down rhetoric and dial up diplomacy" on North Korea and that he had told Russia, Japan, the United States, China and North and South Korea that he was available to help broker talks.

"My good offices are always available – and I conveyed this message yesterday to the representatives of the six-party talks," Guterres told reporters. "The solution to this crisis must be political. The potential consequences of military action are too horrific to even contemplate."



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)