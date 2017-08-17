News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

U.N. chief offers help to broker North Korea talks

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it was time to "dial down rhetoric and dial up diplomacy" on North Korea and that he had told Russia, Japan, the United States, China and North and South Korea that he was available to help broker talks.

"My good offices are always available – and I conveyed this message yesterday to the representatives of the six-party talks," Guterres told reporters. "The solution to this crisis must be political. The potential consequences of military action are too horrific to even contemplate."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Back To Top