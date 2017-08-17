News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search for man with dementia missing with his little dog at the 1000 steps
Elderly man found after going missing while walking his dog

Trump to discuss Afghan strategy with security team on Friday

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with their national security team on Friday at Camp David to discuss U.S. strategy in South Asia, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Trump to discuss Afghan strategy with security team on Friday

Trump to discuss Afghan strategy with security team on Friday

The administration has been working to develop a new strategy for the long-running conflict in Afghanistan and the Pakistan border region as it decides whether to deploy additional troops to combat recent Taliban advances.


(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Back To Top