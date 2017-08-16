UK says no new immigration checks planned along Irish border after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not plan any new immigration checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland after it leaves the European Union, the government said on Wednesday, adding it was confident labor market controls would allow it to control migration.

The government said it wanted to maintain the Common Travel Area, a pact that allows free movement between the United Kingdom and Ireland for British and Irish citizens, and avoid having any border posts along what will be Britain's only land frontier with the EU.

"This will mean there are no passport controls for UK and Irish citizens traveling within the CTA and no question of new immigration checks operating between Northern Ireland and Ireland," said a government statement accompanying the publication of Britain's negotiating position.

The government also said it wanted continued support for the province's peace agreement written in Britain's exit deal, and the British view that a final agreement on how to manage the border was not practical during the first phase of talks, and should not delay negotiations.



