WATCH: Woman confronts man flying Nazi flag at home

A North Carolina woman who confronted a man flying a Nazi flag outside his home says she felt the need to stand up to his show of hate.

WATCH: US woman confronts man flying Nazi flag at his home

Her stance comes in the wake of violence that erupted during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

“We need to call it out,” Page Braswell told the Charlotte Observer on Monday. “If we don’t, it’s just going to get worse.”

Braswell said she had heard about the flag display near her Gaston County home and went looking for it.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Braswell is seen driving her car when she spots the flag, pulls into the man’s driveway, gets out and asks, “Hey, what’s up with the Nazi flag?”

“What’s it to you?” says the man, who identified himself as Joe Love. “Do you make the payments on this f***ing house?”

“No, I don’t,” Braswell replies.

“OK — don’t f***ing worry about it,” Love says.

Braswell tells Love she is troubled by the display because “this is America, not Nazi Germany.”

Love insists he is “not a Nazi,” but that “this is Nazi f***ing America,” and tells her to leave.

“Where do you live? What kind of flag do you fly?” he says.

“I fly a rainbow flag,” Braswell replied, prompting Love to call her “queer” and a “lesbian.”

As she pulls away, Braswell rolls down her window and says: “I know where you work.”

Braswell posted the video to her Facebook page, along with Love’s home and work addresses.

“We need to ALL stand against Nazis,” she wrote. “Share far and wide; let’s run this Nazi out of town. For real.”

Braswell told the newspaper that she likely would not have posted the video or Love’s personal information had their conversation been “civil.”

She also said that she’s not a lesbian and doesn’t own a rainbow flag — but was simply expressing her solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

“They’ve got to be brave every day,” Braswell said. “There’s no reason I can’t be brave for two minutes.”

Love told the Gaston Gazette that he decided to display the Nazi symbol after three Confederate flags were stolen.

“I put this one up — nobody wants it,” he said.