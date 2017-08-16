News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
Cat owner heartbroken after beloved pet targeted in horrific attack

'Huskies aren't dire wolves': Game of Thrones actor appeals to stop pet craze

AFP /

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on Tuesday urged fans of the series to stop buying huskies because of their similarity to fearsome "direwolves", as many were being quickly abandoned.

Vets Warn of Edible Marijuana Threat to Dogs
0:45

Vets Warn of Edible Marijuana Threat to Dogs
Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
4:42

Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
Pot-Smoking Moms Unapologetic About Getting High
8:22

Pot-Smoking Moms Unapologetic About Getting High
7,000 boots at Ft. Bragg honor fallen soldiers
1:14

7,000 boots at Ft. Bragg honor fallen soldiers
Take a Tour of a Colorado Marijuana Farm
14:17

Take a Tour of a Colorado Marijuana Farm
Police Interrogate Boyfriend of Missing Pregnant Woman
5:17

Police Interrogate Boyfriend of Missing Pregnant Woman
0613_0530_fires
0:28

Fires destroy Colorado homes
Woman facing deportation seeks sanctuary a second time
1:13

Woman facing deportation seeks sanctuary a second time

Elderly Woman Presumed Dead in Colorado Flood
Wind, Heat Makes Utah's Brian Head Fire Hard to Contain
0:42

Wind, Heat Makes Utah's Brian Head Fire Hard to Contain
Gov. Hickenlooper Hops on the Election Cycle
3:01

Gov. Hickenlooper Hops on the Election Cycle
Sen. Gardner on the passage of the Republican tax bill
5:31

Sen. Gardner on the passage of the Republican tax bill
 

"To all Game of Thrones' many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves' huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies," the US actor, who plays Tyrion Lannister, said in a statement issued by the animal rights group PETA.

Peter Dinklage stars as Tyrion Lannister in the hit series. Photo: AFP

"Shelters are... reporting that many of the huskies are being abandoned -- as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs," he said, urging people to adopt other dogs instead.

PETA said that since the hugely successful HBO series started in 2011, animal rescue centres in Britain had seen a 700-percent increase in abandoned huskies from around 10 a year to 81 last year.
-Critics slam the rise of the Western tourists 'beg-packing' in South East Asia
-Dog basher convicted after sickening attack caught on CCTV

Two rescue groups in Northern California in the United States had also seen their numbers of huskies double over the last two years, it added.

PETA said the huskies were being dumped when the "novelty wears off" and their new owners realised the work and commitment required to care for them.

Dire wolves are fictional creatures featured in HBO's Game of Thrones. Photo: Supplied

The campaign group said the films "101 Dalmatians", "Beverly Hills Chihuahua", "Legally Blonde" and "Men in Black" had caused similar spikes in sales and subsequent abandonment of the featured dog breeds.

Back To Top