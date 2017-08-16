OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering a trip to Mexico in October to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, his office said on Tuesday.

Canada PM Trudeau eyeing Mexico trip in October amid NAFTA talks

The visit would be Trudeau's first trip to Mexico since taking office in 2015 and come in the midst of trilateral talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement. Pena Nieto visited Trudeau in Ottawa in June 2016.

Negotiations to modernize NAFTA kick of in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted both Mexico and Canada for taking unfair advantages in the trading relationship. Ottawa has suggested it could walk away from talks if the United States pushed to remove a key dispute-settlement mechanism in the trade deal.

A spokesman for Trudeau said the trip is "possible" but that it is too early to confirm dates for the visit or an agenda.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Nick Zieminski)