Factbox: Trump on Twitter (August 15) - Luther Strange, Manufacturing Council

- Senator Luther Strange, who is doing a great job for the people of Alabama, will be on @foxandfriends at 7:15. Tough on crime, borders etc. [0630 EDT]



- Big day in Alabama. Vote for Luther Strange, he will be great! [0808 EDT]



- For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! [1121 EDT]



