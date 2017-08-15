News

Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

'Hahahaha love this': Cop mocks neo-Nazi rally attack victim

AP /

A Massachusetts police officer is facing disciplinary action for writing "Hahahaha love this" on Facebook in response to a story about a car striking and killing a counter-protester at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

Springfield Officer Conrad Lariviere later apologised, saying in a Facebook conversation with Masslive.com that he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri said he received a complaint about the comment Sunday.

The officer later apologised but not before government officials slammed his comments. Source: Facebook

"I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation," Barbieri said via email.

"If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action."

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno denounced the comments.


"There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer," Sarno said in a statement.

Lariviere had written on Facebook: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."

He was responding to a story about the death on Saturday of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was struck by a car that ploughed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer died at Charlottesville, allegedly at the hands of a radicalised young white supremacist. Photo: Supplied

Nineteen others were injured. James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, was arrested shortly after and charged with second-degree murder.

Lariviere also questioned whether the driver of the car that struck the crowd was a "nazi scumbag."

He responded to a critic who asked whether he had ever been struck by a car, saying he had been struck by someone "with warrants, but who cares right you ignorant brat live in a fantasy land with the rest of America while I deal with the real danger."

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Photo: AP


Lariviere told Masslive.com he is not a racist.

"Never would I want someone to get murdered," he said.

"I am not a racist and don't believe in what any of those protesters are doing."

James Alex Fields has been charged over Heather Heyer's death. Photo: AP/Inset: Police via AP

