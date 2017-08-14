News

Kenya's president tells opposition to challenge vote in court

Reuters
Reuters /

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the opposition on Monday to avoid violent protests and take any complaints they have over last week's election to court.

Kenyatta also urged police to use restraint as they handled pockets of protests and anger that have erupted since he was announced winner of an Aug. 8 vote.
"I truly believe there is no single Kenyan anywhere who wants to see violence, looting and demonstrations that end up destroying property. But if there are those who feel aggrieved and they are not willing to accept, there are also constitutionally laid down procedures," Kenyatta said.

(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Ed Cropley)

