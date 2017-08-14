Woman uses kids to help steal $750 from diner's purse

A woman has used children to help steal $750 from a restaurant diner’s purse in Melbourne.

The thief targeted the diner at a restaurant on Ackland Street, St Kilda, after she spotted the 48-year-old South Yarran woman’s purse on a bench seat on July 2.

Victoria Police said she placed a coat over it before removing the cash.

The woman then made one of the children return the purse to the victim and denied she had stolen the money when she was questioned before quickly leaving before restaurant management could check their CCTV.

The woman is described to be Caucasian in appearance, aged between 40-50 years old, with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or via the [www.crimestoppersvic.com.au|online reporting page]