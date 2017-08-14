News

China issues order to implement U.N. sanctions on North Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry issued a ban effective from Tuesday on several imports from North Korea, including coal, iron ore, lead concentrates and ore, lead and seafood, a move that is in line with U.N. sanctions announced this month.

Beijing issued the banning order on Monday.
U.N. sanctions must be implemented 30 days after the resolution was approved in a vote on Aug. 6.
The Chinese government said any cargoes already on their way to China would be cleared by customs as usual before the U.N. sanctions deadline.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edmund Blair)

