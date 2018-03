OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso security forces killed three suspected jihadist attackers at a restaurant in central Ouagadougou but there are still people trapped inside the building, the Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou said on state TV on Monday.

The gunmen have killed at least 17 people and wounded eight since attacking the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in the city center late on Sunday.



